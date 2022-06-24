87º

Pair in custody after police say they fired at officers

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle call in 1000 block of San Fernando St.

Sean Talbot, Assignments Manager

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

San Fernando shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are custody after police say they fired at officers on the city’s near West Side early Friday morning.

San Antonio Police Spokesman Sgt. Washington Moscoso said two officers were checking out a stolen vehicle call in the 1000 block of San Fernando Street around 6 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

Moscoso said the officers saw two people running from the area where the shots were fired from. The pair were taken into custody a short time later.

Neither officer was hit by the gunfire, but Moscoso said three vehicles were hit by bullets, including an SAPD patrol unit.

