Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks public’s help to identify body found on South Side

Body located in the 8900 block of Mission Road on May 29, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found on the South Side.

The man’s body was found on May 29, 2021, in the 8900 block of Mission Road in San Antonio.

The ME’s office described the man as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with an upper-left arm tattoo of a flag, heart and ribbon. He was approximately between 40 and 60 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigative section of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office by calling 210-335-4011 or emailing unindentified@bexar.org.