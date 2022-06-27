76º

10 juveniles in custody following large fight near Hemisfair

No one was injured in Monday morning incident

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police respond to a fight at Hemisfair on Monday, June 27, 2022. No one was injured. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police apprehended 10 juveniles following a fight between two groups in a parking lot near Hemisfair.

No one was injured in the fight that happened around 4 a.m. Monday off South Alamo and East Nueva streets, police said.

Police believed someone involved in the fight may have had a gun, and officers found a person with a firearm down the block. Officers are trying to determine if that person was part of the situation.

Officers rounded up 10 teenagers all over the area. At this time it is clear what charges, if any, they are facing.

