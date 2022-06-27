2 women hospitalized, 1 critical after drive-by shooting at West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two women are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a drive-by shooting at West Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a home in the 200 block of Aztec Alley, not far from South Zarzamora Street and South Elmendorf Street.

According to police, a vehicle drove up to the home and fired more than 30 gunshots, hitting both a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 60s.

Police said the older woman suffered the more serious wounds and is currently listed in critical condition. The other woman is presently listed in serious condition.

SAPD said they do not know much about the shooting, as the motive remains unclear. It’s not known if the women were the intended targets.

No one was able to offer a description of the suspect, or the vehicle, police said.