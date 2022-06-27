76º

Local News

2 women hospitalized, 1 critical after drive-by shooting at West Side home, SAPD says

Incident occurred around midnight in 200 block of Aztec Alley

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, west side
Aztec Alley shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two women are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a drive-by shooting at West Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a home in the 200 block of Aztec Alley, not far from South Zarzamora Street and South Elmendorf Street.

According to police, a vehicle drove up to the home and fired more than 30 gunshots, hitting both a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 60s.

Police said the older woman suffered the more serious wounds and is currently listed in critical condition. The other woman is presently listed in serious condition.

SAPD said they do not know much about the shooting, as the motive remains unclear. It’s not known if the women were the intended targets.

No one was able to offer a description of the suspect, or the vehicle, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter