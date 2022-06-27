SAPD: Woman shot in attempted robbery at SE Side park

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. near Goliad Road and SE Military Drive, not far from Interstate 37.

According to police, four people were sitting in a vehicle at Pickwell Park when they were approached by two men. That’s when, police say, the men displayed their guns and began demanding both their belongings and their cash.

Police said the vehicle tried to drive off, but the men pulled out their guns and fired, hitting the 19-year-old woman once as she sat on the front passenger seat.

The driver took the woman to a nearby restaurant parking lot where they called for help. The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she is expected to recover.

SAPD said the men fled after the shooting. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.