Uvalde shooter’s grandmother released from hospital one month after mass shooting

(Sergio Flores For The Texas Tribune, Sergio Flores For The Texas Tribune)

Police block off the road leading to the scene of a school shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO – The grandmother of the Uvalde school shooter who was shot before the attack on Robb Elementary School was released from the hospital just over a month after the massacre.

Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was discharged from University Hospital in San Antonio, according to an update from the hospital.

Gonzales was shot in the face by her 18-year-old grandson before he drove to the Uvalde elementary school and murdered 19 students and two teachers.

Days after the shooting, Jason Ybarra, a second cousin of Gonzales, told the New York Post that the bullet went “into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth.”

“If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off,” Ybarra said.

At the time, Ybarra said there were concerns that Gonzales may never be able to talk again.

Ad

The update from University Health didn’t provide details on Gonzales’ current state but called her discharge from the facility “good news.”

We are pleased to share some good news related to last month’s tragic shooting in Uvalde:



The 66-year-old woman has been discharged, and the 10-year-old girl has been upgraded to good condition. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 28, 2022

Related headlines: