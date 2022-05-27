Mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter said ‘he had his reasons’

UVALDE, Texas – The mother of the 18-year-old shooter who gunned down 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, spoke with the media following the massacre.

CNN affiliate Televisa identified her as Adriana Martinez. The interview was conducted in Spanish and dubbed over with an English translation.

“I have no words. I have no words to say. I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did,” she said. “Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

The Televisa reporter asked her what she wanted to say to the families of the victims. She said, “forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

The reporter then asks what reasons the shooter could have had, and she replied, “to get closer to those children, instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words. I don’t know.”

The woman also spoke with ABC News, which identified her as Adriana Reyes.

She told ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman that her son “Can be aggressive... if he got really mad” and said she sometimes had “uneasy feelings” about him.

“We all have a rage... some people have it more than others,” she said.

The gunman, who had dropped out of the local high school, shot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary School.

His mother expressed sympathy for the victims and their families during her interview with ABC and said she didn’t know her son had been buying weapons.

“I don’t know what to say about those poor kids,” she said.

