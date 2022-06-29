Gov. Abbott to hold news conference on border in wake of San Antonio migrant tragedy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at Uvalde High School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, 21 people were killed, including 19 children, during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference at the border on Wednesday, two days after dozens of migrants died after they were left in a hot trailer in San Antonio.

The governor’s office said he will provide a briefing on the state’s “ongoing response to President Biden’s growing border crisis.”

The deadliest migrant tragedy for those smuggled across the border from Mexico happened in San Antonio on Monday, when 46 people were found dead in and around the trailer on the Southwest Side. Sixteen people were hospitalized, and five of those patients later died.

San Antonio fire Chief Charles Hood said the people were abandoned inside the trailer, which had no air conditioning, no water, and no holes for ventilation.

As of Tuesday, 34 of the 51 victims have been potentially identified, authorities said.

Following news of the migrant deaths, Abbott was blunt on Twitter and said the “deaths are on Biden.”

“They are a result of his deadly open border policies,” he Tweeted.

On Tuesday, Biden called the deaths “horrifying and heartbreaking” and vowed to pursue human traffickers and smugglers.

“Exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit is shameful, as is political grandstanding around tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to stop human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people who are seeking to enter the United States between ports of entry,” Biden said in a statement.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores slammed the Republican governor for his stance on border control.

Wolff said funds should be used to help immigrants and better communicate with border states in Mexico.

“The state of Texas has done everything wrong that I can think of,” Wolff said.

Abbott will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday from the Eagle Pass International Bride.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer will also speak at the press conference.

