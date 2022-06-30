Man learns prison sentence for shooting, killing teen inside car on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing a teenage girl inside a car on the South Side in 2019.

Manuel Vasquez Gonzales was sentenced for a manslaughter charge in the 379th District Court on Wednesday. He was indicted on the charge in January of 2020.

Authorities said he was sitting in a car behind 17-year-old Sarah Aguilar on Feb. 18, 2019, when he pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. Aguilar was sitting in the front seat and was hit in the back.

She was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Gonzales and another person in the vehicle fled the scene in the 200 block of Verne Street following the shooting, police said. They were found nearby and Gonzales was still in possession of the gun, police said.

He was 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

Aguilar’s brother Gabriel Munoz previously told KSAT 12 News that the teenager, who dreamed of becoming a nurse, was full of life.

“She just wanted to be there and help people as much as she could,” Munoz said during a vigil after her death. “She really did care a lot about everyone and did what she could to make everybody feel good.”

