Man sentenced to jail for bestiality after horses assaulted in stables

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted horses at a San Antonio equine boarding facility.

Jean Marie Bugoma, 24, on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in state jail, including time served, during proceedings in the 379th District Court.

Authorities said he was initially charged with multiple counts of burglary and bestiality in connection with incidents in June 2020 and January and February 2021.

In the January 2021 incident, Bugoma went to the facility and committed bestiality with a horse, according to authorities and an arrest warrant affidavit.

Two other horses were “hobbled,” meaning their legs were tied together, and they sustained physical injuries.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that in June 2020, the suspect was seen on camera, walking through the stables while naked.

The owner noticed items out of place, a horse was out of its stall and two horses had sustained injuries. A veterinarian was called and determined that the horses were sexually and physically assaulted.

DNA was taken from one of the horses and from the stalls, police said, and it later matched the DNA of Bugoma.

In February 2021, San Antonio police and the owner of the horse stables caught Bugoma at the location.

