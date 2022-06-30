16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of West Gerald Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, some teens were playing basketball when a dark-colored car drove by and fired several gunshots. The suspect or suspects fled and have not been found.

Police said a 16-year-old was hit a bullet fragment on his side. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.