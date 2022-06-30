76º

LIVE

Local News

16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side, police say

Incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in 200 block of W. Gerald Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, South Side
west gerald avenue shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of West Gerald Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, some teens were playing basketball when a dark-colored car drove by and fired several gunshots. The suspect or suspects fled and have not been found.

Police said a 16-year-old was hit a bullet fragment on his side. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email