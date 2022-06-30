SAPD investigating, looking for victim after apparent home invasion on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to solve a mystery after they found evidence that someone might be hurt at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side.

But so far, they say, they have no victim.

According to police, officers received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find the door of a third-floor apartment in the 100 block of Emerald Ash open, with a blood trail that led to a sidewalk. No one however was inside.

Police said a couple is known to live at the apartment, and that their family showed up looking distressed.

Authorities eventually were able to get in touch with a woman who lives at the apartment, and she said she fled during a home invasion. She ran as soon as the intruders entered.

Emerald Ash home invasion image 2. (KSAT)

The woman told police her boyfriend is missing and is likely injured from the incident. Police say they haven’t been able to get in touch with or find the victim.

At this time, it is unclear why the home invasion occurred.

Ad

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.