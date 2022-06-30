77º

Local News

SAPD investigating, looking for victim after apparent home invasion on South Side

Incident occurred around 5 a.m. in 100 block of Emerald Ash

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, sapd, san antonio, south side
Emerald Ash home invasion image 1. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to solve a mystery after they found evidence that someone might be hurt at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side.

But so far, they say, they have no victim.

According to police, officers received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find the door of a third-floor apartment in the 100 block of Emerald Ash open, with a blood trail that led to a sidewalk. No one however was inside.

Police said a couple is known to live at the apartment, and that their family showed up looking distressed.

Authorities eventually were able to get in touch with a woman who lives at the apartment, and she said she fled during a home invasion. She ran as soon as the intruders entered.

Emerald Ash home invasion image 2. (KSAT)

The woman told police her boyfriend is missing and is likely injured from the incident. Police say they haven’t been able to get in touch with or find the victim.

At this time, it is unclear why the home invasion occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter