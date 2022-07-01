3 San Antonio residents found guilty of human smuggling

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal jury in Del Rio found three San Antonio residents guilty of human smuggling.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Roberto Galeas-Mejia, 45, from Honduras, who resided in San Antonio; Eva Maria Galeas, aka Eva Huerta-Galeas, 42, of San Antonio; and Lisa Maria Ortega, 24, of San Antonio, ran a human smuggling operation and laundered money from it.

The jury found the defendants guilty of one count of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants, one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal immigrants, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Homeland Security Investigations agents linked at least 28 incidents of transporting and harboring illegal immigrants, which resulted in the arrests of more than 200 illegal immigrants. HSI seized almost $604,000 from the residence of Roberto Galeas-Mejia, a news release said.

The three defendants are scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 25, 2023.

Ad

Two co-defendants in the case will also be sentenced for their roles in the case.

Sandra Galeas-Mejia, 46, of San Antonio and Norma Galeas-Mejia, 50, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants.

Sandra Galeas is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 30, 2022, and Norma Galeas is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 28, 2022.

Also on KSAT.com: