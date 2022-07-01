Approaching child mental health with ‘Clarity’

SAN ANTONIO – Concerns surrounding children’s mental health were already on the rise pre-pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported suicide to be the second leading cause of death in ages 10 to 24 as of 2018.

The impact of the pandemic has intensified the demands of our nation’s already overwhelmed mental health issues. On December 7, 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General called for a response by issuing an advisory to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis.

For one local nonprofit, tackling child mental wellness is familiar territory.

No segment of the population has been harder hit over the last few years than the kids who are dealing with mental health issues, say administrators of Clarity Child Guidance Center of San Antonio.

Clarity CGC is the only nonprofit in San Antonio whose sole focus is on the treatment and care of mental health in young people between the ages of 3-17 with the continued commitment to building strong, mentally-healthy children.

Clarity CGC officials say they are “experiencing a surge in real-time.”

Among the many services offered, Clarity CGC has seen a 67% increase in inpatient units over the last two years and these newly admitted patients are receiving care from Clarity for the first time.

Clarity’s 8-acre campus offers a variety of services including day treatment, outpatient, inpatient, prevention and education — regardless of a family’s ability to pay. They approach each child’s needs with patience, dignity and consideration.

Clarity CGC continues to advocate for youth mental health through blogs, activities, podcasts and their annual conference, Claritycon.

Each year Claritycon brings in field experts and keynote speakers whose focus is on child mental health and the passion to continue pushing it forward. Since its beginnings in 2013, Claritycon offers the most up-to-date resources, facts and support to childcare professionals, equipping them with the necessary means to positively transform children who may be facing mental health challenges.

Claritycon’s mission is twofold — continuing the mental health conversation and education for those professionals whose care extends towards children and their families, and helping Clarity supply care for children who need it most.

Charitable donations and volunteer opportunities from the community are another part of the ongoing commitment that enables Clarity to provide for the patients and their families.

Anyone in the community looking to donate their time, make a monetary donation, contribute to their Wish List or other resources, can call 210-616-0300 to learn more or visit Clarity’s website.

KSAT Community is excited to recognize Clarity Child Guidance Center as a community spotlight member for their ongoing advocacy for child mental health.

Attending Claritycon 2022?

A variety of speakers and breakout sessions will be offered in-person and virtually at this year’s event.

On July 21 and 22, the annual summit will explore a great deal of child mental health subject matters. Topics range from bullying and autism spectrum disorder to human trafficking, self-esteem and more. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.

Featured speakers will include singer/songwriter Chase Bryant, grief and empathy activist, Lisa Keefauver, award-winning children’s songwriter and teaching artist, Will Parker and the Texas Pride Impact Funds program director and the Pride Center San Antonio executive director, Robert Salcido, Jr.

The Texas BBQ lunch featuring Chase Bryant is from noon to 1:30 p.m.; check-in is on-site and starts at 11:45 a.m.

As a Claritycon attendee, the July 22 luncheon with Chase Bryant is included. However, those interested in attending the luncheon only can purchase tickets online.

