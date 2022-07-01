Southtown’s Sexology Institute says store burglarized twice within hours, hundreds of items stolen

Southtown’s Sexology Institute says its store was burglarized twice within hours on Thursday, June 30, 2022, and hundreds of items were stolen.

SAN ANTONIO – The Sexology Insititute in San Antonio’s Southtown is closed until further notice due to two break-ins that happened within hours of each other this week.

The store, located on South St. Mary’s Street near Cesar Chavez Boulevard, said male burglars took hundreds of items and cash from its register on Thursday.

Two Nest videos of the burglaries were posted on Friday morning, and they show a getaway truck parked on the street and three men ransacking the boutique.

The truck appeared to be a 2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado.

The first incident happened overnight and the second one happened in broad daylight, the store said.

“We feel incredibly violated and our hearts are broken.,” the store said in a Facebook post. “As a small business this loss not only impacts us financially but emotionally as well. We know it will get better but even re-watching the videos of what happened makes us so anxiety-ridden. We are so glad no one was hurt and we completely understand things could have been worse, but it’s still awful.”

The store has closed both its physical store and online store, as it lost thousands of dollars in products, memorabilia and custom items. The store is taking donations and hosting a raffle to help re-open. For more information, click here.

