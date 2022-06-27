SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Dollar General

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on June 18 at a Dollar General located at 1507 Pleasanton Road.

According to police, the suspect is a known shoplifter and has assaulted a female employee at Dollar General in the past.

The male suspect grabbed CDs and walked toward the door without paying. When the employee attempted to stop him, he slapped her with an open hand, according to police.

The man proceeded to flee the store with the handful of CDs.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.