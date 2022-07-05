San Antonio police searching for missing 75-year-old man last seen on South Side

Agapito Barrera, 75, was last spotted in the 2000 block of Fishing Trail

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen on the South Side.

SAPD says Agapito Barrera was last spotted leaving the 2000 block of Fishing Trail around 8 a.m. Monday on foot.

Barrera -- who has a diagnosed medical condition -- is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald, according to police. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and is right-handed.

SAPD said he was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a black Spurs T-shirt, a hat and a silver cross necklace.

Anyone with information about Barrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.