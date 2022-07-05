88º

San Antonio police searching for missing 75-year-old man last seen on South Side

Agapito Barrera was last spotted in the 2000 block of Fishing Trail

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Agapito Barrera, 75, was last spotted in the 2000 block of Fishing Trail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen on the South Side.

SAPD says Agapito Barrera was last spotted leaving the 2000 block of Fishing Trail around 8 a.m. Monday on foot.

Barrera -- who has a diagnosed medical condition -- is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald, according to police. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and is right-handed.

SAPD said he was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a black Spurs T-shirt, a hat and a silver cross necklace.

Anyone with information about Barrera’s whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

