Homicide investigators called in after 2 found dead in burned NW Side apartment

Police rope off the area around the small apartment complex where two people were found dead after a fire.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives and arson investigators are looking into the details surrounding the deaths of two people found at the scene of an apartment fire.

Fire crews initially were called after 12 a.m. Thursday to put out the fire in a rear apartment, located in the 900 block of Waverly Avenue.

RELATED: 2 people found dead after apartment fire northwest of downtown

“It was fully involved, heavily involved in fire. They were unable to make entry so they had to fight the fire from the outside,” said Joseph Arrington, a public information officer for the San Antonio Fire Department.

However, Arrington says, once fire crews had knocked down the flames and made their way inside, they discovered there was more to it.

“Unfortunately we did find two victims that were deceased in the fire,” he said.

Ad

Crime scene investigators were called to collect evidence from the home. (KSAT 12 News)

It appears those firefighters also found circumstances inside the home which prompted them to call in arson investigators, then police.

As of late Thursday morning, though, it was still unclear whether a crime had been committed.

Throughout the early morning, relatives began to learn of the deaths and show up at the scene.

Maria Montero told KSAT 12 News that the man who died was her cousin.

She said the woman who was found dead was an aunt to both her and the male victim.

“She has two children in Mexico. She came over here to work,” Montero said of her aunt.

Her cousin, she said, had been living in the apartment for some time and was helping his aunt by allowing her to stay with him.

Police officers speak with relatives of the two people found dead inside the burned apartment. (KSAT 12 News)

Although investigators have not reached any conclusions about the case yet, Montero had her suspicions after taking a peek inside the burned apartment.

“There’s a lot of blood on the floor from both of them,” she said. “I think somebody did it.”

Ad

Arrington said investigators are waiting on the results of autopsies on the two victims to tell them more about what happened.