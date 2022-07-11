SAPD: 1 driver hospitalized, 1 detained after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – One driver was hospitalized and another has been detained following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Loop 1604 southbound, near Bandera Road.

According to police, the two sedans collided on the main lanes of the highway, sending one vehicle into a grassy median and the other into some brush off the access road.

Police said one of the drivers was taken by EMS to University Hospital with minor injuries, while the other was detained for the possibility of DWI. Their names and ages were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.