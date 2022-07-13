Man arrested after he admits to shooting, killing 2 people in Hays County

Noe Raymundo Ibarra, 30, was charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Kyle.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 30-year-old man who authorities said admitted to shooting two people in Hays County was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday and said that he shot two people.

When deputies arrived in the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle, they found two men dead of gunshot wounds.

The caller who was identified as Noe Raymundo Ibarra was taken into custody after being identified as the shooter.

Ibarra was transported to the Hays County Jail where he was charged with one count of capital murder.

Detectives are interviewing several people and working on notifying the next of kin of the victims.

