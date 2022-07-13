Uvalde, Highland Park residents march in DC for assaults weapons protest

A group of mothers and community members who have ties to the Uvalde and Highland Park, Illinois shootings are expected to march in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to protest assault weapons.

About 50 residents from Uvalde, where a gunman killed 21 people with an assault-style rifle at Robb Elementary School in May, are slated to join the March Fourth rally.

The rally in Washington D.C. is slated to start at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to CNN, the community members are demanding a ban on assault weapons, as America grapples with mounting gun violence.

A gun violence bill was signed into law since the mass shootings at the Uvalde school and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, but it doesn’t address tougher restrictions like bans on assault-style weapons and hardened background checks.

The law will incrementally toughen requirements for young people to buy guns, deny firearms from more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

More than a week after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, a gunman killed seven people at a July 4th celebration in Highland Park.

