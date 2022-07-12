Video inside Robb Elementary shows gunman enter school, police gathering in hallway for more than hour

UVALDE – New surveillance video of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has been obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

The newspaper published portions of the 77-minute video on Tuesday afternoon. Officials had said earlier Tuesday that the video wouldn’t be released to the public until next week, after families of victims had seen it.

The footage shows the 18-year-old shooter entering the school with a high-powered rifle and how police responded.

The Statesman edited the video to remove the screams of the children, but the footage is still very graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised.

“A 77-minute video recording captured from this vantage point, along with body camera footage from one of the responding officers, obtained by the American-Statesman and KVUE, shows in excruciating detail dozens of sworn officers, local, state and federal — heavily armed, clad in body armor, with helmets, some with protective shields — walking back and forth in the hallway, some leaving the camera frame and then reappearing, others training their weapons toward the classroom, talking, making cellphone calls, sending texts and looking at floor plans, but not entering or attempting to enter the classrooms,” the Statesman wrote in their article.

Ad

Find the latest news on Uvalde here.

New footage emerges

The video starts with surveillance footage of the shooter crashing a vehicle near Robb Elementary on May 24 before firing three shots at two men who approached the crash scene.

It then dubs audio of a teacher calling 911 to report that a gunman is at the school over video of the gunman shooting the school from the outside.

The footage then shows the gunman enter the school wearing black and toting a high-powered rifle. Shortly after, a young student sees the gunman in the hallway.

“As (the student) begins to turn the corner, he notices the gunman standing by the classroom door and then unloading the first barrage,” the Statesman reported.

The student runs back into a bathroom as the shooter enters one of the classrooms.

Police can be seen running into the building just minutes later.

Ad

A handful of officers approach the classroom but can be seen sprinting back down the hallway, away from the classroom, after seemingly taking fire from the gunman.

No rescue attempts are made in the following hour despite a large number of heavily armed officers continuing to arrive.

The officers are seen standing in the hallway with rifles and ballistic shields even as more gunshots ring out from the shooter.

Nine minutes after those four gunshots can be heard, one responding officer gets some hand sanitizer from a dispenser on the wall as he is standing among other officers.

Responding officers waited in the hallway for a total of 77 minutes before entering the classroom and killing the gunman.

Uvalde DA refuses comment

KSAT 12 Reporter Leigh Waldman approached Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee shortly after the Statesman published the video and asked for a comment.

Mitchell Busbee refused to answer any questions and asked Waldman to leave her office as a police officer stood at the door.

Ad

We stopped by the DA’s office today hoping to get a comment on the videos release or comment on why she’s blocked the release of video. At the end you’ll hear Christina Mitchell Busbee ask us to leave and offer no comment. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/fLJcOkJYCb — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) July 12, 2022

Video adds to growing frustration

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, one of the responding officers said “there was almost a mutiny. We were like, ‘There’s a f---ing gunman in the school, we hear gunshots, and we’re just going to stand here with our thumbs up our asses?’”

A report, published July 7 by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, details one officer trying to get into the classroom in an effort to save his wife during those 77 minutes. She was one of the two teachers killed in the shooting.

That officer was Uvalde CISD officer Ruben Ruiz who was trying to save his wife Eva Mireles. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw revealed during testimony that Mireles called her husband to say she was shot and was dying.

Ad

Ruiz was detained, escorted out of the building and had his gun taken away, McCraw said.

Earlier today, state Representative Dustin Burrows said he intended to release the video regardless of a nondisclosure agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety, but wanted Uvalde families to have the opportunity to see it first.

He planned to meet with members of the community on Sunday.

The committee is aware a portion of the hallway video has been made public. While I am glad that a small portion is now available for the public, I do believe watching the entire segment of law enforcement’s response, or lack thereof, is also important. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

Related headlines: