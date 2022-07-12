Hallway video from Uvalde massacre will be released to public, Texas official says

UVALDE, Texas – Security camera footage from the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde will be released, Texas officials announced Monday, but not before community members can see it.

State Representative Dustin Burrows said he intends to release the video regardless of a nondisclosure agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety, but wanted Uvalde families to have the opportunity to see it first.

State police have insisted the video can’t be released because they don’t have authorization from the district attorney in Uvalde County.

Burrows, the chairperson of a special legislative committee investigating the shooting, tweeted Tuesday that he will meet with members of the Uvalde community on Sunday afternoon and will release the video to the public “very soon thereafter.”

He didn’t give any specific details regarding the time or date that the video would be released to the public.

We feel strongly that members of the Uvalde community should have the opportunity to see the video and hear from us before they are made public. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

The hallway video will not contain any graphic images Burrows said during a Texas House committee meeting.

“It would literally begin after the shooter enters the room and end before a breach of that room,” Burrows said. “The Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde have both agreed to that.”

Burrows said he and the committee members can tell people what they saw in the video but that “it’s very different to see it for yourself and we think that is very important.”

Burrows had previously requested the video to be made public but, according to Deputy Director of Homeland Security Freeman Martin, the Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee blocked the release.

“We will continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public to view,” Burrows said.

