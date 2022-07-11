Uvalde County sheriff to testify before Texas House panel on Robb Elementary shooting

The Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco is expected to testify on Monday before the Texas House panel investigating the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The massacre on May 24 left 19 students and two teachers dead, with an additional 17 people reported to have injuries.

Nolasco will participate via video teleconference after initially refusing to do so. He changed his mind after being issued an official notice.

On Sunday, hundreds joined the Unheard Voices March and Rally in honor of the students and teachers who died in the shooting.

The march began around 6 p.m. and came to an end at Uvalde Plaza. Family members of some of the shooting victims were also in attendance. Some of them spoke for the first time since the tragedy, criticizing the law enforcement response to the shooting and the lack of transparency in the investigation.

The Texas House Investigative Committee’s preliminary report into the Uvalde school massacre could be released within the next 10 days.

