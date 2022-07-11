Uvalde County DA accused of blocking public release of Robb Elementary surveillance video despite push from Texas House committee

The release of surveillance video is something Uvalde families and the public have been calling for more than a month since the massacre.

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas House of Representatives committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School held a hearing on Monday to interview more witnesses about the massacre that led to the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

One of the witnesses interviewed was Uvalde County Sheriff David Nolasco, who testified during an executive session behind closed doors. Nolasco’s testimony comes after a notice deposition was issued last week.

Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), the committee chair, said nearly 40 people had been interviewed since the shooting, and the committee was expected to release a preliminary report soon.

Burrows also said the committee wanted to attach surveillance video from the hallway of Robb Elementary to release publicly along with the report. But the Associated Press reported Monday that state police insist they can’t because they don’t have authorization from Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee.

The committee has seen the 77-minute video, and Burrows said a potential public video would not contain graphic images or violence.

“This video would be of the hallway footage from the Robb Elementary school. It would contain no graphic images or depictions of violence. It would literally begin after the shooter enters the room and end before a breach of that room,” said Burrows during the hearing.

He added that Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and the Texas Department of Public Safety have agreed to release that specific video.

In a tweet, Burrows posted it was his “intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement. I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves.”

The video was given to DPS officials by Busbee’s office as part of the investigation, but the Uvalde County district attorney has not given the committee permission to release any of its contents, according to Burrows’s office.

“I can tell people all day long what it is I saw, the committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it’s very different to see it for yourself, and we think that’s very important,” said Burrows. “We will continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public.”

KSAT called and emailed the Uvalde District Attorney’s Office and were told that Busbee would not comment on anything related to an ongoing investigation.

