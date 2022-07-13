Mexican Air Force begins transporting victims in San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy, report says

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Mexico’s Air Force began repatriating people who died in a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio last month, according to REFORMA Nacional.

The newspaper tweeted an image of an airplane lined with several caskets on Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-six of the 53 people who died in the trailer found on the Southwest Side on June 27 were from Mexico, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Un avión de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana inició la repatriación de cuerpos de los migrantes mexicanos que murieron al interior de un tráiler en Texas. pic.twitter.com/LgpXrIa4Iz — REFORMA Nacional (@reformanacional) July 13, 2022

Six of the victims were from Honduras and 21 were from Guatemala. The ages of the victims ranged from 13 to 55.

“The repatriation itself will be facilitated by local mortuaries that have been contracted by the various consulates,” said Tom Peine, the assistant public information officer with the Office of the County Manager.

There are still two victims in the custody of the Medical Examiner, officials told KSAT on Wednesday.

The office released the names of all 53 victims on Monday.

