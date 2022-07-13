Woman and SAPD officer both hospitalized after vehicle crash on Highway 90, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old woman and a San Antonio police officer are both in the hospital following a vehicle crash on Highway 90 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 westbound, just before Cupples Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the woman’s vehicle either had stopped or was at a near stop on the roadway when it was struck from behind by an SAPD patrol vehicle also traveling westbound.

The vehicle had its hazard lights on, but was positioned on a hillcrest, police said.

Police said the woman was stable when she was taken to a local hospital. The officer suffered a possible concussion and was taken to an area hospital.

SAPD did not say what was wrong with the woman’s vehicle, but investigators determined that she was not intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

