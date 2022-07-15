Proposed downtown Link development clears key hurdle

Rendering of The Link, a proposed urban corridor that would connect the San Antonio River with San Pedro Creek.

SAN ANTONIO – Backers of a plan to develop a new downtown corridor that would link the San Antonio River with San Pedro Creek and lower-level development with streetside activity have cleared another key hurdle.

Bexar County Commissioners have approved committing $2 million in public funding for a preliminary engineering report to help stakeholders determine the scope, constraints and budget tied to such a landmark project.

County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, one of the chief backers of The Link, believes the project could attract billions of dollars in new investment in a part of downtown ripe for development.

“I see North End as underutilized,” Calvert said.

What’s proposed is a linear parklike corridor stretching from the San Antonio River at Convent Park near the planned Dream San Antonio hotel westward toward San Pedro Creek and rising up at Camaron Street. It would include green space, waterfalls, a reflecting pool, public art and potential entertainment space, while utilizing recirculating water and providing additional center city flood control.

Bexar County has earmarked $41.1 million for the first phase of the project, contingent on further studies, according to Calvert.

