Multiple groups exploring potential SA ballpark sites

At least one developer is exploring a possible ballpark on the site of the former Lone Star Brewery.

SAN ANTONIO – As the professional baseball season heats up so has the pursuit of a new minor league stadium in the Alamo City.

Multiple entities are exploring several sites, including one group interested in downtown acreage along the redeveloped San Pedro Creek that could involve Weston Urban.

“It’s a broader business group of which they may be a part,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, for whom the aging home of the San Antonio Missions’ Double-A team is named. “They’re looking for a site. They’re talking with the owners of the Missions franchise. I know they’ve got firepower, but can they pull it off? I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Wolff said there is also interest in the land once home to Lone Star Brewery just south of downtown for a new ballpark. In March, SABJ reported that the 32-acre site was back on the market.

“It’s a single developer,” Wolff said.

Not all of that site searching is occurring downtown. There has been some interest in developing a ballpark in North San Antonio that could potentially also serve as a home for UTSA baseball. According to Wolff, there is another group exploring that possibility.

“They’re powerful, too” he said.

Wolff, who spearheaded the development of Wolff Stadium in 1994 and led the courting of the then Florida Marlins in 2005 when the Major League Baseball team was searching for a new home, did not divulge any names associated with a stadium site search. He did say all the groups are local, which is important as Wolff expects any new San Antonio ballpark project would likely require some assistance from the city or county.

