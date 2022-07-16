99º

AMBER Alert: Search underway in North Texas for young girl, suspect wanted in her abduction

Angie Carrasco was last seen early Saturday in Corinth

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Angie Carrasco was last seen early Saturday in Corinth. (KSAT)

CORINTH, Texas – Police in North Texas are searching for a 12-year-old girl and a suspect who is wanted in connection with her abduction.

Angie Carrasco was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail in Corinth, which is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

She’s described as having brown hair, brown eyes and was last wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black shorts and Croc-style shoes, according to officials.

The suspect is driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and was also last heard from in Corinth.

Police believe Carrasco is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Corinth Police Department at 940-279-1503.

