AMBER ALERT: Police searching for newborn, man and woman wanted in his abduction

COFFEE CITY, Texas – Authorities in East Texas are searching for a 10-day-old infant and a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with his disappearance.

All three were last heard from around 12 p.m., July 11 on N. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas.

Ryder Williams is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks on it.

Police are also searching for Michelle Wolf, 31, and Ricky Williams, 36, in connection with Ryder’s abduction. Michelle is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. Ricky has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe the child is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on the child’s whereabouts or the suspects is urged to contact the Coffee City Police Department at 903-516-2060.

Also on KSAT: