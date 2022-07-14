Deputies searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in northeast Bexar County.

Dynisha Jones, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Estrid Trail.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said she was wearing a blue/grey jacket, white shorts and one black and one white Croc at the time of her disappearance.

Dynisha has black hair, brown eyes, gold-colored braids and a long scar on her left forearm.

Anyone found to be harboring Dynisha could face charges for harboring a runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

They can also be charged with interfering with child custody, a state jail felony that is punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000, deputies said.

Anyone with more information on Dynisha’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or at 210-335-6000.

