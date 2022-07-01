San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Alexis Rivas Aparicio was last seen on June 29, on the Northwest Side in the 61000 block of Whitby Road.

She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aparicio is right-handed with straight shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean cut-off shorts, a red top and red Champion slides.

Police say the teen has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

Anyone with more information about Alexis Rivas Aparicio is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.