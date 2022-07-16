Family of San Antonio mother killed before Mother’s Day speaks out as they wait for justice

The afternoon before Mother’s Day, May 7th, 44-year-old Jessica Harper lost her life a mile away from her home in a hit-and-run crash on the West Side.

The crash happened at the Culebra Road and Alamo Downs Parkway intersection.

Two months after her death, police said no arrests have been made. It’s an ongoing investigation but they do have leads.

As for the ditched suspect’s vehicle, all police would say is it was not stolen.

“I don’t know if it gives us closure. I didn’t think it would bother me as much as it does but every day that goes by, I just get angry,” said Jessica’s husband Robert.

He spoke to us for the first time since his wife’s passing, taking us through the moment he got the news that Jessica didn’t make it.

“My son was texting his mom all day on Mother’s Day even though he knew she wasn’t there. It makes me feel bad and guilty,” said Robert.

Since her death, another painful milestone has passed-- Jessica’s birthday on July 6th. Instead of celebrating, Robert explained that his family spent the day at their mother’s grave, hoping for justice.

He adds that emotionally, times are unbearable. His 15 and 13-year-old kids are in bereavement counseling.

Financially, times are just as bad, as Jessica was the main provider. Robert’s need for a kidney transplant has limited his ability to work. He now has the responsibility of a widowed parent.

“I’m keeping up with most of the bills but we’re starting to fall behind. I don’t know where it’s going to go now,” said Robert.

He hopes a call for a kidney transplant will come soon so he can work on a more consistent basis. For now, he said he’s just taking it one day at a time. A necklace with Jessica’s picture around his neck gives him the strength to keep fighting.

“It’s everything. I got her close to me,” said Robert.