Here are the start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO – Summer break is coming to a close in a few short weeks for some San Antonio area school districts.

Many districts are starting earlier this year, with start dates ranging from August 8 through 23.

Below are the start dates for San Antonio area school districts for the 2022-2023 school year. Each district is linked to the approved academic calendar for the school year, which provides more details regarding student holidays and extended breaks.

More education headlines: