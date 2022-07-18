Here are the start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO – Summer break is coming to a close in a few short weeks for some San Antonio area school districts.
Many districts are starting earlier this year, with start dates ranging from August 8 through 23.
Below are the start dates for San Antonio area school districts for the 2022-2023 school year. Each district is linked to the approved academic calendar for the school year, which provides more details regarding student holidays and extended breaks.
- Alamo Heights ISD — August 15
- Boerne ISD — August 10
- Comal ISD — August 23
- East Central ISD — August 15
- Edgewood ISD — August 8
- Floresville ISD — August 17
- Harlandale ISD — August 10
- Jourdanton ISD — August 8
- Judson ISD — August 17
- Medina Valley ISD — August 16
- New Braunfels ISD — August 23
- North East ISD — August 10
- Northside ISD — August 22
- Pleasanton ISD — August 9
- San Antonio ISD — August 16
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal-City ISD — August 11
- Somerset ISD — August 22
- South San ISD — August 8
- Southside ISD — August 11
- Southwest ISD — August 22
- Uvalde CISD — August 15