100º

LIVE

Local News

Here are the start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

School district calendars provide details for 2022-2023 school year

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, KSATKids, San Antonio, Back To School, NISD, SAISD, NEISD
Generic image of a classroom. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Summer break is coming to a close in a few short weeks for some San Antonio area school districts.

Many districts are starting earlier this year, with start dates ranging from August 8 through 23.

Below are the start dates for San Antonio area school districts for the 2022-2023 school year. Each district is linked to the approved academic calendar for the school year, which provides more details regarding student holidays and extended breaks.

More education headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email