Murder trial begins for man accused of running over wife in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A trial began Monday for a man accused of running over his wife in 2020, resulting in her death.

David Estrada is charged with murder.

Investigators said it happened after his wife, Dominga Pesqueda, took off walking during an argument with Estrada on Sept. 5, 2020. Then, just after 2 a.m., she was hit from behind by a vehicle and later died at University Hospital from her injuries.

On Monday, the jury heard opening statements in the 175th criminal district court.

Prosecutor Oscar Peña laid out their case and the evidence that was going to be presented which included surveillance video from a nearby home.

The defense in their opening statements stated this was all a “heartbreaking freak accident.”

David Estrada Jr., 30, has been indicted for murder in the death of Dominga Pesqueda. (KSAT)

One of the first witnesses to take the stand for the state was SAPD Officer Stephen Ramos who was the first responding officer on the scene.

His body cam footage was shown to the jury.

When Ramos got to the scene at Spur Valley Dr. the video shows Pesqueda on her back on the ground with severe injuries and Estrada hovering over her.

He then began to ask Estrada what happened.

“All I was being told was that a truck hit her and left,” Ramos said.

Later in the footage, Ramos begins to further question Estrada about what happened.

He explained that they had an argument and she took off walking.

“I asked him what occurred prior to what led up to the argument and he kept saying the words ‘well, you know what happens, you know what happens,’” Ramos said.

The jury also heard on Monday a 911 call made by a resident who lived near the scene saying he saw a woman lying outside who had appeared to be hit by a truck.

Further investigations at the scene would reveal that Estrada’s truck had damage to it as well as blood.

During questioning Estrada apparently denied any involvement but would eventually say it was all just an accident.

If found guilty, Estrada is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Testimony will continue on Tuesday.

