Loved ones gather in remembrance of woman allegedly run over by ex-husband

San Antonio – Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Spur Valley Sunday evening in honor of Dominga Estrada, 33. They said Estrada had a golden heart.

“She was full of joy and just lit up the room, as you can tell everybody around here,” said Michele Briseno, her older sister.

Early Saturday morning just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio police responded to a major accident call. When they arrived, they learned Dominga Estrada had been allegedly run over by her ex-husband, David Estrada, 30. While at the scene, police said they found David trying to assist her after the crash.

“I was asleep when I got the call at around 3:40 a.m. It is kind of scary when you get a call from one of your siblings and you wake up to see that she is not here anymore,” Briseno said.

Though police say the crash was done intentionally, Dominga Estrada’s family said they want to wait for more details in the investigation.

“He was loved the same way she was loved,” Briseno said. “I mean, I have anger but at the same time love. All I can hope for was the best.”

Dominga’s favorite color was red and she was a major Green Bay Packers fan.

“‘Ride or die’ she said,” Briseno laughed. “She would talk smack to anybody about them.”

Many people remembered Dominga Estrada for her fun, loving and caring personality.

“I am sure she is up in heaven right now making sure nothing happens to us or our babies,” said one family member at the vigil.

“You can never know what was going to happen with her when she was around you,” said another family member. “If you were down, she would pick you up and if you were up, she could put you down. It’s crazy,” everyone laughed.

Her family had this message to others.

“Stay in touch with your family, friends and loved ones because you never know when God is going to call your name,” said a family member.

David Estrada was arrested and booked for murder. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

