Man accused of impersonating peace officer arrested, BCSO says

Do you recognize this man? Bexar County deputies say Antonio Proenza Perez is accused of impersonating a peace officer, and they're looking for other people who may have encountered a similar situation.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you recognize this man? Bexar County deputies say Antonio Proenza Perez is accused of impersonating a peace officer.

One woman shared her encounter with the 35-year-old, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if anyone else was in a similar situation.

Deputies said the woman reported a man in a black Ford Mustang with paper license plates was trying to pull her over with flashing red and blue strobe lights near I-35 and Lucky Road just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found the Mustang with Proenza-Perez behind the wheel.

If you had a similar encounter with this man, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.