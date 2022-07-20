South Side community says goodbye to old Burbank High School campus, welcomes new facility

It’s been a fixture on the South Side of San Antonio for 85 years and now Burbank High School is closing the doors of its old buildings, but not before a sweet sendoff.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a fixture on the South Side of San Antonio for 85 years and now Burbank High School is closing the doors of its old buildings, but not before a sweet sendoff.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a final tour of the original campus this weekend, where they can take in some of the school history and share memories.

“Burbank was originally called Luther Burbank Vocational Technical High School. Many vocational careers were here at Burbank. Automatics, crafting,” said Art Valdez, an SAISD trustee.

Valdez met the love of his life there.

“My senior year I would be walking down the hallways in Burbank and I happen to see a beautiful little girl just walking by and caught my eye,” Valdez said.

Valdez asked for her number and they never stopped talking.

“In 1969, we got married and we’re married for 50 years,” Valdez said.

On Saturday, students past and present can walk down memory lane before the campus closes.

Ad

Classes will be decorated and there will be different memorabilia, including awards, trophies and even yearbooks where alumni can find themselves.

As the community says goodbye to the buildings, they welcome a $78 million dollar facility right behind it.

For alumni Albert Regalado, he is excited about the opportunities it will bring.

“I’m really optimistic about the future. I’m real glad we have a new school for the kids here for this community,” Regalado said.

While the school may look different, the spirit remains the same.

“Fight. Fight. Fight. Bulldogs. Go Bulldogs. Once a bulldog, always a bulldog,” Regalado said.