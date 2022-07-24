Attn Texas hikers: Don’t use your face to go through spider webs. Try these tips instead.

You’re on a hiking trail in the early morning, the sun is shining and everything is peaceful... until you encounter a trap from a creepy-crawly enemy.

Spiders have been “trapping” hikers since, well, forever. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can avoid this problem.

According to the National Park Service, you may not be able to avoid the web, but you can have other things, or other people, clear the way.

Don’t use your face -- use a walking stick. If you see a spider web, use the stick to remove it from your path before passing through.

Invite a tall person to join you on your hike, and have them walk in front of you. Though after several web encounters, you may need to offer words of encouragement, or compliments, and act surprised. You could also say something like, “Wow, that never happens!” or “I’m sure that’s the only one we’ll see.”

Be lazy -- sleep in. Go hiking after the early risers so they can deal with the spider webs. Think smarter, not harder.

Dance it out! Make the most out of the little dance you can do when you go through a web and try to get it off. Just don’t scare anyone.

The NPS wants to remind hikers that spiders can and will spin or repair their web in about 30 to 60 minutes. So keep this in mind in case you have to walk back through.

Also, be sure to bring the right gear and clothing. It’s hot out there. Happy trails!