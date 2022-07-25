Elmendorf man drowns while wade fishing in Lake Corpus Christi, sheriff says

MATHIS – A 32-year-old man from Elmendorf drowned at Lake Corpus Christi in Mathis while he was wade fishing over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The man, identified as Larry Wayne Ebner, went underwater at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and his 13-year-old son tried to save him, his family told KIII News in Corpus Christi.

His son ended up struggling in the water but Ebner was able to help him to safety, KIII reported.

Ebner did not resurface and Lake Corpus Christi State Park police, San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens were called to search for him.

Divers recovered his body at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rivera said.

Ebner’s family told KIII that he was “the best father ever.” They urged people to practice water safety, like using life jackets.

