San Antonio dance studio owner drowns at Lake Travis over holiday weekend

A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters.

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a San Antonio man who drowned at Lake Travis on the Fourth of July was recovered Wednesday morning.

Roger Mendoza, 33, was involved in a swimming race with some friends at the lake in Austin, but he did not surface, his friends said.

Mendoza was the owner of a dance studio, and his closest friends tell KSAT 12 News that he transformed lives through his passion for dance.

One of Mendoza’s closest friends, Mauricio Rios, met Mendoza through drag dance competitions and danced together with a River Walk crew.

“I met him and was immediately blown away by his dance. He was born for the stage,” Rios said.

Rios watched Mendoza become a dance instructor and the owner of Studio AVI, which stands for attitude, vibe and imagination. Rios said Mendoza used his dance studio to help people find confidence in themselves.

“Roger loved with all his heart. Whether it was friends, family or his business, and the love of dance, when Roger did something, he did it. And it was not going to be unnoticed,” Rios said.

A vigil for Mendoza is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the studio, which is at 15002 Tradesman Drive, Suite 1. People are encouraged to wear gym clothes.

