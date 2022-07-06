SAFD battles blaze at commercial building on North Side

SAFD battles fire at a commercial building near Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is battling a fire at a commercial building Wednesday afternoon on the North Side.

The fire broke out at Quality Fence and Welding near the intersection of Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

No injuries were reported, Ramiro Garcia, an employee at the business, told KSAT 12 News.

The employee said that a truck was being filled with diesel in the rear of the building when a propane tank near it suddenly exploded.

A live shot from Sky 12 showed SAFD ladder trucks pouring water on flames shooting out of a tank.

