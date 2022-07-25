Port Aransas fish kill caused by low water levels

PORT ARANSAS – A fish kill was reported to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department last week in Port Aransas.

The fish kill was located in a canal that is across Seventh Street between Avenue G and Avenue E., according to KRIS 6 News.

The term fish kill refers to the unexpected death of many fish over a short period, according to the TPWD.

Low tide and lack of rain dried up the portion of the canal where it drains into the wetlands, causing the sudden drop in aquatic species, according to Alex Nuñez, regional response coordinator for TPWS Kills and Spills.

As water temperatures increase in the summer it puts added stress on fish, according to Nunez.

“As water temperatures get high, they cannot maintain as much oxygen in the water, so we’ll have these small pocket areas where we’ll have these low dissolved oxygen fish kills,” Nunez said.

Ad

Read Also:

Starving turtles are washing ashore on Port Aransas beaches; Beat the heat in Texas

These live beach cameras will make you feel like you’re on vacation