Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crashing with vehicle on far West Side, police say

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the far West Side after a vehicle turned in front of him at an intersection, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Highway 151 and Loop 1604.

When they arrived, they found a motorcycle had been heading east on Highway 151, and another vehicle was going westbound on Highway 151 before trying to turn left onto Loop 1604.

The motorcyclist, a 70-year-old man, had a green light but the other vehicle turned in front of him, causing the crash, according to SAPD.

The other driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed on the scene until police arrived. The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

No criminal charges are pending, as authorities have ruled this as an accident.

As of around 4:30 p.m., police closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 151 and Loop 1604. One westbound lane is open, but drivers are urged to find another route.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

