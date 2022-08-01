91º

Local News

Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says

Both of the women are being held in the Bexar County Jail on a string of charges

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Bexar County, BCSO, Arrests, Theft, Crime
A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle.

Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and her front seat passenger Lenora Salas, 20, on July 27.

During a search of their vehicle, deputies found narcotics paraphernalia and over 580 pieces of mail that belonged to residents at a nearby apartment complex.

Kosakowski and Salas were detained by the sheriff’s office as the investigation furthered.

Authorities found that Salas had a handmade postmaster key around her neck and another key in the vehicle’s center console.

Deputies said Kosakowski was wanted for a parole violation out of Austin for “dangerous drugs.”

Both women were arrested on multiple charges, listed below, and are being held in the Bexar County Jail.

  • Theft Mail ID Info =>50 addresses, 1st degree felony
  • Engage in Organized Crime- Theft, 3rd degree felony
  • Possession of Criminal Instrument, 3rd degree felony
  • Theft Mail =10<30, state jail felony

Their total bond is set at $90,000.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter