Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle.

Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and her front seat passenger Lenora Salas, 20, on July 27.

During a search of their vehicle, deputies found narcotics paraphernalia and over 580 pieces of mail that belonged to residents at a nearby apartment complex.

Kosakowski and Salas were detained by the sheriff’s office as the investigation furthered.

Authorities found that Salas had a handmade postmaster key around her neck and another key in the vehicle’s center console.

Deputies said Kosakowski was wanted for a parole violation out of Austin for “dangerous drugs.”

Both women were arrested on multiple charges, listed below, and are being held in the Bexar County Jail.

Theft Mail ID Info =>50 addresses, 1st degree felony

Engage in Organized Crime- Theft, 3rd degree felony

Possession of Criminal Instrument, 3rd degree felony

Theft Mail =10<30, state jail felony

Their total bond is set at $90,000.