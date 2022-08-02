AAA: Gas prices in San Antonio down 81 cents from one month ago

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are steadily falling after hitting record highs earlier this year and Texans are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the country.

AAA data shows that gas is currently averaging $3.59 a gallon in the San Antonio area for regular unleaded. That’s down 15 cents from last week and 81 cents from one month ago.

The average price for regular unleaded in Texas is $3.69 — slightly above the San Antonio average.

According to AAA records, the highest average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio was $4.68 a gallon on June 13.

Despite the good news of gas dropping in price in recent weeks, it’s still up quite a bit from one year ago.

AAA records show regular unleaded gas in San Antonio was averaging $2.73 a year ago — that’s 86 cents lower than current gas prices.

The average gas price for regular unleaded in Texas one year ago was $2.85 — 84 cents lower than the current state average.

Here are some charts that show gas prices by county and state that help show the bigger picture:

**Please note that the prices on some of the visualizations are still updating from the AAA website and may take up to 24 hours to reflect daily changes.

