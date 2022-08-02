Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country

Several fire departments are trying to get two grass fires under control in the Hill Country. A fire in Blanco County has scorched at least 250 acres on FM 165 near Las Colinas Drive. Evacuations have been requested and a shelter has opened at the Blanco Methodist Church. There is also a fire burning west of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County.

Several fire departments are trying to get two grass fires under control in the Hill Country.

One of the fires is in Blanco County on FM 165 near Las Colinas Drive. Evacuations have been requested and a shelter has opened at the Blanco Methodist Church.

Officials said as of 6:30 p.m., the fire had scorched about 600 acres and was 10% contained.

There is also a fire burning west of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County near Harper, where officials said 200 acres had burned and was 0% contained, as of 6:30 p.m.

KSAT 12 meteorologist Sarah Spivey said the fire danger will remain high on Wednesday.

KSAT has sent a crew to the fire in Blanco County and will have more on the KSAT 12 News Nightbeat at 10 p.m.