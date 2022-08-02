97º

Man killed during altercation in South Side parking lot identified by authorities

Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation on Sunday morning.

Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, near Beatrice Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told San Antonio police that the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between Flores and the shooter, who has not been identified.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

SAPD officers canvased the area for the shooter but did not find them.

The investigation is ongoing.

