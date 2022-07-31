88º

Man dies after parking lot argument on South Side leads to shooting

SAPD continues search for suspect

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Side San Antonio that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call near the 4000 block of South Flores Street, according to SAPD.

According to information gathered at the scene, the shooting was a result of a physical altercation between the victim and suspect. The suspect fled the scene before police arrival.

Officers discovered a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

The man later died on the scene due to his injuries.

SAPD officers canvased the area for the suspect, however, none were found.

This is an ongoing investigation.

